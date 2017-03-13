March 13 KENSOH Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares of its stock at the price of 417 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 14

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: hsvp.com/3874

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)