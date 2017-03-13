Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Farglory Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it was imposed fine of T$100,000 by Taoyuan Government, due to its violation of Air Pollution Control Act
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SqTnjJ
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.