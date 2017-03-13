Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Yungshin Construction & Development Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.81 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Nlrr0i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.