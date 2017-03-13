March 13 GrandTech C.G. Systems Inc:

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$2.32 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$0.18 per share

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share

