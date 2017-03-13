WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Hebei Changshan Biochemical Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned hyaluronic acid unit in Hebei
* Says the registered capital at 30 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/vvf7bW
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.