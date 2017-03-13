WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Co :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary Shaanxi Bicon Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co Ltd received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Shaanxi Food and Drug Administration
* Says certificate issued to granules manufactured by the subsidiary and the valid period is until Feb. 26, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/B4crR8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.