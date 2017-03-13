March 13 Bionime Corp:

* Says it will repurchase 4 million shares of its common stock (a 6.3 percent stake) during the period from April 3 to May 13

* Says the price range of shares to be repurchased is T$55 per share to T$75 per share

* Total share repurchase consideration is T$1.64 billion

