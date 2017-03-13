Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd :
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of July 31
* Says one share of Ta Chong Securities worth T$11.2
* Says Ta Chong Securities will dissolve after merger
* Says Ta Chong Securities is a sub-subsidiary of Yuanta Financial Holdings
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UHabAw; goo.gl/lTPGLv
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.