March 13 Taishin Financial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of July 31

* Says one share of Ta Chong Securities worth T$11.2

* Says Ta Chong Securities will dissolve after merger

* Says Ta Chong Securities is a sub-subsidiary of Yuanta Financial Holdings

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UHabAw; goo.gl/lTPGLv

