March 13 Autek China Inc :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 15.43 percent to 41.66 percent, or to be 22 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (19.1 million yuan)

* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3879

