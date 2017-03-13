WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 13 Autek China Inc :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 15.43 percent to 41.66 percent, or to be 22 million yuan to 27 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (19.1 million yuan)
* Says steady growth in core business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/3879
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.