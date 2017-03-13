March 13 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.35 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016

* To distribute two new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EIWKBv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)