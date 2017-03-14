BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
March 14 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to take out an entrusted loan of up to 800 million yuan from controlling shareholder Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd, for debt structure adjustment
* Co plans to pay no div for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FHDGqb ; goo.gl/OpkjlC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.