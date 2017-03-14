WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product
* Says co will get an exclusive license and granted to develop and sell relative products in China exclusively
* Co should pay $500,000 as down payment and $200,000 after technology and data transference to Zysis and Zysis will receive a part of sales value based on agreed proportion
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.