UPDATE 1-U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
March 14 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into a strategic cooperation agreement with China Unicom Shenzhen branch, with a term of three years
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zeWCi2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
CANNES, France, May 28 "The Square", a Swedish movie about the curator of a museum filled with grotesquely pretentious conceptual art was awarded the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival on Sunday.