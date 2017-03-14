March 14 Medius Holdings Co Ltd :

* To offer an off-floor distribution of 130,000 shares of its stock at the price of 2,061 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on March 15

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yTgNhZ

