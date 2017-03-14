WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 14 Innopharmax Inc:
* Says it will issue 5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$23 per share to T$32 per share for operating funds enrichment and R&D
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 85 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8Bl9Ii
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.