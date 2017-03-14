March 14 Innopharmax Inc:

* Says it will issue 5 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$23 per share to T$32 per share for operating funds enrichment and R&D

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 85 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/8Bl9Ii

