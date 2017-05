March 15 Bank of Nagoya Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue the first series 10-yr unsecured corporate bonds with early redemption clause worth 10 billion yen

* Says the coupon rate for the first 5 years is 0.59 percent and six-month Euroyen LIBOR + 0.48 percent for the later five years

