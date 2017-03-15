March 15 Shenzhen Zowee Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it raises 755.8 million yuan in shares private placement, for funding projects

* Top shareholder Xia Chuanwu raises stake in co to 19.55 percent from 16.33 percent

* Shenzhen-based investment LLP raises stake in co to 4.19 percent from 0 percent

* Shenzhen-based capital management LLP raises stake in co to 3.75 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iKqZ2D

