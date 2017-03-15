March 15 ATrack Technology Inc :

* Says it plans to use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.76638332 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.43361666 per share

* will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.31036763 for every one share

* Co will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1.0 for every one share

