BRIEF-Prescient Therapeutics updates on its clinical trials
* updates on its clinical trials with PTX-200 following a serious adverse event in a late-stage patient on its breast cancer trial.
March 16 Suzhou MedicalSystem Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it receives VAT refund of about 4.1 million yuan for its software products
* In FY18, company expects strong annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 200 percent