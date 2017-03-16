BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces Anthony Gianotti as the next CFO
* announced three senior executive appointments as part of group's leadership transition next financial year.
March 16 Yusin Holding Corp:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ez58AB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder