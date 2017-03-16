March 16 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire 309,780 shares in a Tokyo-based firm Anime Consortium Japan for about 2.1 billion yen, on March 31

* Says co will raise stake in Anime Consortium Japan to 100 percent from 36.1 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sXMy05

