BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Bandai Namco Holdings Inc :
* Says it plans to acquire 309,780 shares in a Tokyo-based firm Anime Consortium Japan for about 2.1 billion yen, on March 31
* Says co will raise stake in Anime Consortium Japan to 100 percent from 36.1 percent
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/sXMy05
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.