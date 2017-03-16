BRIEF-Department 13 announces sale of its MESMER counter drone solution
* announce a sale of its MESMER counter drone solution to a south east asian customer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 16 Fujitsu Ltd:
* Says it will start the takeover bid for 735,357 shares of Solekia at 3,500 yen per share on March 17
* Says the takeover bid will last from March 17 to April 28
* Says the total price will be 2.57 billion yen
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RpWiXF; goo.gl/1TnF0W
Further company coverage: and (Beijing Headline News)
* announce a sale of its MESMER counter drone solution to a south east asian customer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of the U.S. Navy's elite skydiving demonstration team plunged to his death on Sunday when his parachute failed to open while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of New York Harbor's annual Fleet Week festival.