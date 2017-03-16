BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd :
* Says co's wholly owned Belgium-based controlling company Akebono Brake Europe N.V. (AENV) will transfer entire 100 percent stake in Akebono Europe S.A.S., Akebono Europe GmbH and Akebono Brake Slovakia s.r.o. (target firms) respectively, to the company
* Transaction amount is totaling 9.5 million euros (about 1.16 billion yen)
* Co will own 100 percent stake in target firms directly
* And the unit AENV will commence on dissolution and liquidation after divestiture of target firms
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.