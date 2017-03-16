BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Endo Manufacturing Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to change its fiscal year end date to Dec. 31 each year from March 31 each year
* Says its 68th fiscal year will be from April 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ctiGcU
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.