BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Sharp Corp :
* Says co's wholly owned unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC) plans to merge SEC's wholly owned US-based unit Sharp Electronics Manufacturing Company of America Inc (SEMA), in April
* Says the unit SEMA will be dissolved after transaction
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/G8kPMX
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.