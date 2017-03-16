BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces details of remuneration terms for incoming managing director
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder
March 16 Nantex Industry Co Ltd:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/b8DSnQ
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.