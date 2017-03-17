March 17 Beaglee Inc :

* Says it starts listing on TSE Mothers since March 17

* Says co's former top shareholder, a Tokyo-based investment LLP divest entire shares in co, cutting stake to 0 percent from 80.18 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RQvFGB ; goo.gl/QhefIZ

