March 17 Shobunsha Publications Inc :

* Says it plans to take over foreign tourists restaurant reservation service related business from Travelers Inc, on March 31

* Says MTI Ltd will raise stake in co to 11.02 percent from 2.70 percent and will become the second major shareholder after transaction, on March 24

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/XdHlLD ; goo.gl/sl3biP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)