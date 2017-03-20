(Updates shares, adds details)
** Telecom services provider Idea Cellular Ltd
reverses course to fall as much as 14.57 pct to 92.35
rupees, lowest since Jan 30
** Stock top pct loser on broader NSE index
** Shares rose as much as 14.25 pct immediately after news
of amalgamation of Vodafone India and its unit Vodafone Mobile
Services Ltd with co
** But traders, after factoring in the terms of the deal and
the shareholding of both companies, expressed concerns about how
the merged entity would value Idea's stake
** Around 140 mln Idea shares change hands, more than 5
times the 30-day average volume
** Up to Friday's close, stock had risen about 45.8 pct this
year