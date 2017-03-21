UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 ITmedia Inc :
* Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Jan. 31, with a result of 411,400 shares repurchased for almost 300 million yen
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/weZ5nD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.