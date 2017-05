March 21 Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Inc :

* Says it plans to buy four properties on March 31 for totaling 16.90 billion yen

* Says co plans to take out a 1-yr term loan of 18 billion yen to fund properties acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/gdncCF ; goo.gl/uGGCLU

