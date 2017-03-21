UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 21 Chengdu Jafaantai Technology Co., Ltd.:
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/o6phfX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.