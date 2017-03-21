March 21 E&R Engineering Corp:

* Says it will issue 10 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$20 to T$30 per share for bank loan repayment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 148.1 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SXbc6A

