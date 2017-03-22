UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 22 Janus (Dongguan) Precision Components Company Limited:
* Says its Hong Kong-based unit, JANUS TECHNOLOGY DUTY CO.,LIMITED, will use 24.8 million yuan to set up a leasing JV in Shenzhen
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 80 million yuan and the unit to hold 31 percent in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qaTv9t
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)