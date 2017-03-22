March 22 Janus (Dongguan) Precision Components Company Limited:

* Says its Hong Kong-based unit, JANUS TECHNOLOGY DUTY CO.,LIMITED, will use 24.8 million yuan to set up a leasing JV in Shenzhen

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 80 million yuan and the unit to hold 31 percent in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/qaTv9t

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)