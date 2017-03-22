March 22 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd :

* Sees to record net loss at 15 million yuan to 20 million yuan in FY 2017 Q1 versus net loss at 13 million yuan in FY 2016 Q1

* Says increased foreign investment scale as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oe1XPe

