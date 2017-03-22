March 22 Suzhou Good-Ark Electronics Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into agreement to buy 4.1 percent stake in a Suzhou-based new material firm for 26.9 million yuan, raising stake in it to 56.2 percent after transaction

* Co plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wbsYo7 ; goo.gl/Fk2s1O

