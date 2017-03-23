BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
March 23 Mobcast Inc :
* Says it plans to set up new JV in Tokyo, engaged in IP and entertainment contents business
* Says the capital of the new JV to be at 10 million yen and the co to hold 80 percent stake in it
* Says effective date on April 25
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sF0E3J
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways cancelled all its flights from London's two main airports until Saturday evening after a global computer system outage caused massive delays and left planes stuck on runways.