UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 23 Comsys Holdings Corp :
* Says it plans to fully acquire Kando co., Ltd. via stock swap
* Says one share of Kando co., Ltd. will be exchanged into 6.19 shares of the co
* Says effective July 1
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/moVtp6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)