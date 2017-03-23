BA cancels all scheduled flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports on Saturday
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.
March 23 Image Information Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary based in Tokyo as the successor preparatory company on Oct. 2
* Says co will transfer its main business to the new subsidiary and restructure itself into holding company, effective Oct. 2
* Co also plans to change its English name to Image Information Holdings Inc, effective Oct. 2
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/9v1a6x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 27 Roman Polanski, whose 1960s films "Repulsion" and "Rosemary's Baby" focused on women in mental torment, returns to the same theme in a film that screened at Cannes on Saturday to mixed reviews.