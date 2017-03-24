BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Stream Co Ltd :
* Says it names Liu Haitao as chairman
* Says it names Takaaki Endo as president
* Says effective April 27
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/QFBcst
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing