BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Miraial Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to acquire land in Fukushima for 283 million yen
* Says the land will be used to build plant
* Says effective April, 2018
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/SnDqmu
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing