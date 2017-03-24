March 24 Japan Retail Fund Investment Corp :

* Says it completes acquisition of 20 percent stake in a Kanagawa-based property at 2.26 billion yen on March 24

* Says it plans to buy three properties, including the other 80 pct stake of the Kanagawa-based property, for totaling 19.42 billion yen

* Co will issue new units via private placement and to raise 536.5 million yen in total

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/r129Rx ; goo.gl/ehEBcK

