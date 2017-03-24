BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Ardentec Corp:
* Says it will buy all shares of Giga Solution Tech at T$24 per share
* Says it holds 63.8 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech now
* Says it will hold 100 percent stake in Giga Solution Tech after purchase
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AgLVuq; goo.gl/5u1sDq
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing