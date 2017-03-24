BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Net One Systems Co Ltd:
* Says it plans to set up a new unit in Tokyo, named Net One Connect G.K.
* Says the new unit to be engaged in cloud networking software package business
* Says the new unit to be capitalized at 10 million yen
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing