BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 RVH Inc :
* Says its unit plans to sell its hair removal and eyelash extensio business to a Tokyo-based hair removal firm and its wholly owned unit
* Says the selling price is set at 1 yen in cash
* Says effective March 24
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Hr10w0
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing