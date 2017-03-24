BRIEF-Sandvine Corp to be acquired by Vector Capital
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million
March 24 Elite Material Co Ltd:
* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$1.5 billion
* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds
* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds
* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing