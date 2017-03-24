March 24 Elite Material Co Ltd:

* Says it will issue the 4th series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$1.5 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate of 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for bank loan repayment and operating funds enrichment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qu77bH

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)