BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Cyber Com Co Ltd
* Say the company will change fiscal year end date from March 31 each year to Dec. 31 each year
* Says 40th fiscal year will be from April 1 to Dec. 31
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/hV1H9b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: