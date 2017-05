March 27 United Urban Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy a property located in Tokyo on April 26, at 11.2 billion yen

* Says co plans to take out loans worth totaling 17 billion yen to fund property acquisition disclosed on March 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lkYtZw ; goo.gl/NcbTyi

