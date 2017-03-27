BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
March 27 Test Rite International Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 50 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share for operating funds enrichment and investment
* Says 10 percent to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QSv7sL
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees