BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27 Infomart Corp :
* Says Katsuteru Murakami, president of the company, passed away on March 26
* Co appoints Shoji Metabi as new president effective on March 27
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: